Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

NYSE:SFL traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,319. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. Ship Finance International has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ship Finance International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

