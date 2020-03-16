Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Grows By 5.1%

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $10.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,233,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,241. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

