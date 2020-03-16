Short Interest in Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Expands By 12.4%

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the February 13th total of 183,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $3.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDP shares. Roth Capital cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.