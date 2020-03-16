Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Expands By 5.6%

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RAMP traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 912,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,090. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.46. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

