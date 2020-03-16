Short Interest in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Rises By 5.1%

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 718,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 683,700 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ MGTX traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,897. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.11. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 411.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at $25,659,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 762,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,115,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 171,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,830,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

