Short Interest in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expands By 6.3%

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,695,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $45,315,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $94.19 on Monday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $86.44 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.