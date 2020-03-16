Short Interest in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Rises By 6.6%

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 456,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 56.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $96.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $82.52 and a 52 week high of $169.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average is $155.22. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.