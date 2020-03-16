Short Interest in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Increases By 6.6%

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 209,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $132.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

In related news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 533,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,496.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Skogan Roemer acquired 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,143.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,143.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,836 shares of company stock worth $213,187. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Trecora Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Trecora Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

