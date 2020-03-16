Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Rises By 5.2%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 25.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,100.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $25,025.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $138,317 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WVE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of WVE opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. Analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

