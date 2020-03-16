Short Interest in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Grows By 5.5%

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 464,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 440,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 428,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Zymeworks stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Troy Cox acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,499,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,847,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

