Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SIEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Siemens stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. Siemens has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities analysts expect that Siemens will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.609 per share. This is an increase from Siemens’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Siemens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

