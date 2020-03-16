SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised SilverCrest Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,523 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Shares of SILV opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

