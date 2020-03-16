Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 98,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. ValuEngine raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Silvergate Capital stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP John M. Bonino purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,223.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

