Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sims Metal Management Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sims Metal Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sims Metal Management’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

SMSMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sims Metal Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $4.62 on Monday. Sims Metal Management has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

