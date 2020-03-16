Single Collateral DAI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $275,160.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $275,160.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00020063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00068071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.04095091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00039215 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 15,957,738 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

