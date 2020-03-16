SmartCash (SMART) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $123,844.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $123,844.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,092.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.02209305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.03389824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00656677 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00017058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00678374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00088793 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00026262 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00477828 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018788 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.