SmartMesh (SMT) Market Cap Achieves $3.88 Million

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $365,552.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00056056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000625 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.19 or 0.04424722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00069047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00039203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013490 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.