So-Young International (SY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $9.23 on Monday. So-Young International has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on So-Young International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.60 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for discovering, evaluating, and reserving medical aesthetic services. The company facilitates research for treatments, read reviews about them, and book appointments on the platform and blog under the name Beauty Diaries. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in China and internationally.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.