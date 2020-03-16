SOCO International plc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of SOCO International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SOCO International’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

SOCLF stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. SOCO International has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67.

About SOCO International

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

