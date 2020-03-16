Solar Capital Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

Solar Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Solar Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Solar Capital to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

Shares of Solar Capital stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $601.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $239,387.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,214.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $187,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,876.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,750 shares of company stock worth $1,506,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

