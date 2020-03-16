Solar Senior Capital Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Solar Senior Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. Solar Senior Capital has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUNS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

