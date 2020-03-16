Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,961. Southern has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock valued at $140,078,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $7,536,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.