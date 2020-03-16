Sparkpoint 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,300.00 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. In the last week, Sparkpoint has traded down 59.7% against the dollar. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $55,585.50 and approximately $20,300.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.02232743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00189252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,206,371,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

