SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $31.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $253.68 and a twelve month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

