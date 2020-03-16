Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.0471 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $656.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006287 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.03327576 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00008891 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00018814 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

