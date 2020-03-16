SPINDLE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $68.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $13.77 and $33.94. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $157,156.77 and approximately $68.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00122080 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00865996 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00186997 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007559 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00114003 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $5.60, $51.55, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68, $20.33, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.