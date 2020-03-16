Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Guggenheim

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of SR traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,430. Spire has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Spire by 42.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Spire by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

