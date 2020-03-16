Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $66.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $74.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/28/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Spirit AeroSystems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

NYSE SPR opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after buying an additional 409,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

