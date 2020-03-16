Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Acquires 179,794 Shares

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 179,794 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $832,446.22.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, W Whitney George bought 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $256,800.00.

On Monday, February 24th, W Whitney George purchased 19,058 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $137,217.60.

On Wednesday, February 26th, W Whitney George purchased 64,257 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $447,228.72.

On Tuesday, February 4th, W Whitney George purchased 800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, W Whitney George acquired 29,280 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $215,793.60.

On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George acquired 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72.

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George bought 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $246,978.50.

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George bought 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $298,552.26.

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George bought 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $207,577.40.

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George purchased 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,353.07.

NASDAQ:FUND traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.63. 127,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,550. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUND. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 189,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

