Stakenet Trading Down 38.7% Over Last Week (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $124,038.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000542 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00854005 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00042119 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000053 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 104,767,776 coins and its circulating supply is 95,872,280 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

