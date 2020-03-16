Status Achieves Market Cap of $30.55 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Livecoin, Huobi and BigONE. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $30.55 million and approximately $14.80 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.02229942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00190216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106817 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Bancor Network, DragonEX, IDAX, OOOBTC, Binance, OTCBTC, OKEx, Tidex, DEx.top, DDEX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, IDCM, GOPAX, Huobi, Koinex, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Neraex, Liqui, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, ABCC, BigONE, Cobinhood, Gate.io, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Ovis, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

