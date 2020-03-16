Stealth (XST) Trading 42.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $896,916.23 and $4,868.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003415 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001338 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00039717 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,106,105 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

