Steem (STEEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.99 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00002611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. Steem has a market cap of $48.55 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.29 or 0.03411587 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00766831 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000570 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 383,026,512 coins and its circulating supply is 366,052,418 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Bithumb, GOPAX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

