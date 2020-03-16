Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$30.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.66. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$27.96 and a 1-year high of C$48.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.