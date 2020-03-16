Stellar (XLM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $434.64 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoMarket, Bitfinex and Kuna. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $734.33 million and approximately $434.64 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.02211403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00187725 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00034223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00036052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00106078 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,264,499,549 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CEX.IO, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Koinex, Binance, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Stellarport, Indodax, Bitbns, C2CX, ZB.COM, BitMart, Liquid, Ovis, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Kucoin, Kraken, Huobi, CryptoMarket, OKEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ABCC, Kryptono, Stronghold, Koineks, Cryptomate, Gate.io, BCEX, Exrates, GOPAX, Exmo, Sistemkoin, Kuna and RippleFox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

