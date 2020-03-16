Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 215,766 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.61% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NSIT stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,589. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.96.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.