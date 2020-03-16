Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.86. 159,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.69 and its 200-day moving average is $208.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.33.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

