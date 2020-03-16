Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,228,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 109,676 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. 3,125,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,255,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

