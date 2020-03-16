Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,379. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.