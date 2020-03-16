Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 132.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,556 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.36. 998,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.