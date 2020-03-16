Stifel Financial Corp Buys 104,359 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,359 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,909,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,017,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.