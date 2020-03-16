Stifel Financial Corp Buys 16,151 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,782 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Unilever by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,507,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,215,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,833 shares in the last quarter. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $4.35 on Monday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,606,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,538. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.