Stifel Financial Corp Buys 16,530 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,301 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of TCF Financial worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in TCF Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 104,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TCF traded down $4.57 on Monday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 928,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,394. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TCF Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

