Stifel Financial Corp Buys 32,350 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 118.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Trade Desk worth $15,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 15,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $3,748,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,894.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.62, for a total transaction of $1,614,907.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,844 shares of company stock valued at $43,175,385. 17.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

TTD traded down $34.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.44. The company had a trading volume of 115,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.31. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $173.60 and a twelve month high of $323.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.