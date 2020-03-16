Stifel Financial Corp Buys 5,825 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,627 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 347,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO traded down $15.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.19. The stock had a trading volume of 23,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,368. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.01 and a 1 year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.