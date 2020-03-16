Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Alaska Air Group worth $14,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 83.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.50. 3,002,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.82. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

