Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,271 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.39% of Five9 worth $15,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 126.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 486,340 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 49.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after acquiring an additional 332,721 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 25.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1,239.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 125,187 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $80.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $651,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,884 shares of company stock worth $17,433,311 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

