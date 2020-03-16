Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Marriott International from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.12.

Shares of MAR traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.38. 6,898,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,059,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.42. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Marriott International news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,622 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

