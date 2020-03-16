Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,122 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,812,000 after acquiring an additional 111,698 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,981,000 after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,377,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 603,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $11.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.18. 81,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

