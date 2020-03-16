Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $81.75 on Monday, hitting $21.69. 3,905,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,505,078. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,622 shares of company stock valued at $36,585,212 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

